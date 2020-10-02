Janet Helen Seiter Seaberg, 76, of Rome Township, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 29, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Janet was born in Astoria, New York, on Dec. 29, 1943 the daughter of John Charles Seiter and Edna Bischoff Seiter. She was a graduate of Bryant High School in Astoria, New York, and in early years was employed in Manhattan, New York, as a secretary. On Dec. 6, 1964, Janet married Alan R. Seaberg in Staten Island, New York, and the couple remained there until 1974 when their young family moved to Rome. During the 1980’s, Janet began working part time at the Rome Post Office and later became employed full time. She became interim postmaster in Warren Center, for a time and subsequently transferred to the Towanda Post Office from where she retired on Feb. 29, 2004.
Janet was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Towanda and the church Willing Workers group. She provided parish outreach to church members by mailing church bulletins to those who were
unable to attend services. Janet was a member of the Rome Fire Auxiliary for many years until it’s dissolution. More recently she was an active member in the TOPS Program in Towanda; holding the position of secretary. Janet loved spending time with her friends and family especially her grandchildren. Her other interests included taking and sharing photographs, bird watching, and finding unique mushrooms. One of her favorite places to be was near the water.
Janet’s family includes her children, Deanna Dickerson of Monroeton, Audra (David) Stickney of Rochester, New York, Alan R. (Tammy) Seaberg Jr of Rome; grandchildren, Taylor, Collin, Benton, Justin, Derrick, McKena and Alan III with whom she shared a special bonding relationship. In addition to her parents, Janet was predeceased by her husband, Alan R. Seaberg on July 11, 2004 and her brother, John Charles Seiter Jr.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Towanda, with Pastor Jira Albers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Rome Cemetery, Rome. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 908 S. Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 in Janet’s memory. Service arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
