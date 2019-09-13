Janet (Kennard) Gerbino, 70, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away early Wednesday morning, Sept. 11, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Janet Margaret was born Aug. 17, 1949 in Amityville, New York, the only daughter born to the late Richard and Jane (Eubank) Kennard. She attended Amityville High School and was a graduate of the class of 1967. Shortly after graduating she met and married the love of her life Ross Gerbino. They were married Aug. 30, 1969 and very recently celebrated 50 years together.
In Janet’s childhood years she grew up on the shore in Amityville near Bayview Avenue and spent time catching and selling crabs. Janet’s utmost importance was her home, family and their wellbeing. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting items, especially for her grandchildren. She was an avid shopper, never missing a good sale. Janet also loved to bowl and for several years belonged to a women’s bowling league at Terrace Lanes in Troy. Janet will always be remembered as an independent woman. She was a genuine “firecracker” and her red hair matched her demeaner perfectly. Her family quoted that even though she was small in stature she was very strong willed and at times could be somewhat stubborn.
She is survived by her husband, Ross of Troy; son and daughter-in-law, Ross (Tina) Gerbino of Corning, New York; grandchildren, Brittani Raub, Gabby Gerbino, Rosario Gerbino, Anthony Gerbino, Zachary Pettigew and a great-granddaughter, Evelyn.
Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Richard Kennard of Canton and a her beloved daughter, Jodi Margaret Gerbino on Nov. 16, 2016.
A time of visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton. There will be no funeral services. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
