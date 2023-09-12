Janet M. DeRemer, age 83, of Laceyville passed away at her home on Thursday evening, September 7, 2023 while surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Sayre, PA on February 15, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Dan (d. March 2012) and Evelyn Woodruff Kithcart (d. August 2011). Growing up in the Laceyville area, she attended Wyalusing High School and was among the first few classes to graduate from the new building in 1958.
After high school, Janet spent several years working for the Meshoppen Dress Factory before deciding to stay at home to help care for the home and the family farm. When the children were older, she served many members of the community by cleaning houses. She took care of the homes of many area teachers as well as the Catholic Rectory.
In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, canning, and spending time with her friends in the Indian Hill Birthday Club. Janet also loved to bake and was renowned for her famous cinnamon roll recipe that has been handed down through the family for several generations.
Surviving Janet are her sons, Thomas and Rebecca DeRemer and Anthony and Jeanne DeRemer, all of Laceyville, PA; her grandchildren, Lynnette Harris (Jeremy) of Muncy, PA, Darris DeRemer (Jennifer) of Milesburg, PA, and Nicholas DeRemer (Kimberly) of Laceyville, PA; her great-grandchildren, Ashlynn and Paul Harris of Muncy, PA, Matthew and Josephine DeRemer of Milesburg, PA, and Colin, Morgan, and Quinn DeRemer of Laceyville, PA. Janet is also survived by her siblings, Daniel Kithcart (Joyce) of Ulster, PA, Donna Kithcart of Spring Hill, PA, and Pam Santee (Karl) of Camptown, PA, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Along with her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Wayne DeRemer (d. December 29, 2019).
A funeral service for Janet will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA 18623 with Reverend Mark King officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will follow at the Lacey Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet’s name to the Laceyville Public Library, PO Box 68, Laceyville, PA 18623, or the Meshoppen Ambulance Association, PO Box 118, Meshoppen, PA 18630.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
