Janet Marie (Andrews) Kessler, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on March 17, 2023 at the Bradford County Manor in Troy, Pennsylvania at the age of 90. The youngest of five children, Janet was born on October 13, 1932, to Roy and Grace (Cope) Andrews in Shickshinny, Pennsylvania. Janet married the love of her life, George Kessler, on September 3, 1955. Together, they raised four children and resided in Bowie, Maryland from 1963 until relocating to Pennsylvania in 1995.
Janet is preceded in death by her husband George, her mother and father, brother Arthur Andrews, and sisters Frances Husted, Arlene Stepanski, and Edith Hargraves. Janet attended Shickshinny High School and upon graduation in 1950, worked for an insurance company in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Shortly thereafter, Janet and George married and resided in Lewisburg, PA where George was attending Bucknell University. After a brief stint in Langley Park, MD, the couple accepted a 3-year assignment in Cyprus for George’s employment with the National Security Agency. While overseas, Janet traveled to Israel, Greece, Libya, Jordan, Italy, and Spain and hosted many dinner parties for international dignitaries. In 1963, they returned to the States and made their home in Bowie, MD. Janet excelled in the role of homemaker, taking excellent care of her family. Nothing pleased her more than cooking and baking homemade desserts for her loved ones. Her interests included reading, playing piano, jigsaw puzzles, and volunteering in the preschool at the Bowie Church of Christ, where she was a parishioner for 20 years. In addition, she enjoyed providing daycare for several children, who over the years, became like family.
Janet is survived by sons Randy Kessler of Laurel, MD, Rob (Lynn) Kessler of Pittsfield, MA; daughters Allyson (Michael) Bridgham of Troy, PA, and Kara (Jeff) McCoy of Severna Park, MD; grandchildren Luke (Becky) Kessler, Weston (Emily) Kessler, Lindsey (Sam) Kurland, Kelly Bridgham (Jordan Tutnauer), Kyle and Connor McCoy; great-grandsons Mason Kessler and Griffin Kurland, and great-granddaughter Asa Kessler. She is also survived by several nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 11:00 am — 12:00 pm on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 W. Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. The service to honor Janet’s life will be held at the conclusion of the viewing. Interment will immediately follow at Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association on her behalf.
