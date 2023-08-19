Janet R. “Becky” Stack, 84, of Ulster, PA formerly of MD and Towanda, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family following an extended illness.
She was born on October 2, 1938, in Benjies, MD, the daughter of the late Jack and Byra (Tennant) Smith.
Becky loved spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her knack to make you smile even if you didn’t want to and her ability to be funny at any given time kept you laughing. Becky loved her cat “Cranky Whinnie” and was a lover of all animals.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her former husband George.
Becky is survived by her daughter Brenda Stack of Ulster, PA, daughter and son-in-law Charlotte and Carl Johnson of Ulster, PA, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and her sister Rose Lipscomb of Baltimore, MD.
A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Burial will be in Ulster Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Becky’s name to honor her love of animals to the: Bradford County Humane Society, US-220, Ulster, PA 18850.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or offer condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
