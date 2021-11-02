Janet Van De Voorde, 84, of Athens, PA, formerly of Tucson, AZ, passed away at Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
She was born on December 3, 1936, in Long Beach, CA the daughter of the late Roy M. and Olga D. Besch Steele.
Janet obtained her doctorate in Clinical Neuropsychology and opened a private practice to help people recover from traumatic brain injuries. She was the previous director of the children’s unit of Southern Arizona Mental Health Center and a former member of the Arizona Balalaika Orchestra in Tucson. Janet loved rose gardening and her dogs.
She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Ronald A. Van De Voorde who passed away in 2015.
Janet is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Steven and Melissa Van De Voorde and Andrew and Pauline Van De Voorde; grandchildren Philip Van De Voorde, Nicholas (Rebecca) Van De Voorde and Zoe Van De Voorde.
Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
