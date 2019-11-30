Janet W. Pepper, 81, of LeRoy, went home to her Lord and Savior, Wednesday Nov. 27, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Janet was born Feb. 13, 1938 in Wheelerville, to the late Gordon and Wanda (Fuller) Morgan. She was the youngest of five children and had a deep love for her siblings. She attended Canton High School where she met the love of her life, Thomas C. Pepper. They were married by Pastor Paul Dale and together shared 65 years together. They had four children and felt blessed to raise them on the family farm.
She was a devoted wife and mother who always put the needs of her family first. She enjoyed taking care of her home and had a frugal and practical wisdom that blessed her family.
She had a special way with children and was blessed to be a grandmother. She lulled many of her dear grandchildren to sleep with her special little lullaby. Her greatest joy was making memories with them.
Her door was always open and so were her arms, you never left hungry or without a warm hug. She cherished family togetherness and her joy was evident when spending time with them. Her home was filled with lots of love and laughter.
She loved preserving family moments in photos and many happy times were captured by her keen eye. She put together beautiful scrapbooks and shared them with her children.
She was not afraid of hard work and had an undeniably strong work ethic. She was employed by Parker Hannifin for 21 years until her retirement in 2000. She was an integral part of the success of the family dairy farm and her and Tom were a great team.
She had a deep abiding faith in the Lord and loved Jesus, he was her best friend. She was a faithful member of the Leroy Independent Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, Janet was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie Ann Pepper; brother and sister-in law, Audley and Lillian Morgan; brothers-in-law, Dean Chaapel and William Boyd and a great-grandson, Evan Andrew Pepper.
Surviving Janet are her husband, Thomas C. Pepper; daughters, Deb (Don) Wooster and Michelle (Jim) Jennings; a son, Thomas (Brenda) Pepper; sisters, Amber Chaapel, Alene Boyd and Joyce (Frank) Landon; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jeff) Dean, Nathan (Jenn) Wooster, Travis (Amanda) Pepper, Taylor (Lacy) Pepper, T. Andrew (Shawna) Pepper, Jonathan (Kristin) Pepper, Wesley (Annie) Jennings, and Ashlynn and Caleb Jennings; 24 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., Reverend Ronald Bly will be officiating. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in LeRoy Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
