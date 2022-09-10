Janette A. Salsman, age 89, of Laceyville, PA passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022.
Janette was born on August 22, 1933 on the Fred Northrup Farm in Forkston, PA the daughter of the late Robert L. (d. 1995) and Dorothy Trowbridge Long (d. 1975). She attended the Laceyville High School.
She married Harold Salsman on July 27, 1951 and together they raised their five children on the Salsman Family Farm. Janette was also employed with multiple dress factories in the Laceyville area.
Janette took great pleasure in tending her flower beds and vegetable garden. She enjoyed taking care of the animals and pets on the farm, taking 4-wheeler rides, watching western movies, and reading books. Most of all she loved her family especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Janette is survived by her husband of 71 years, Harold Salsman; her children, Steve Salsman (Barb Cook), Dean Salsman (Karla), and Tim Salsman all of Laceyville, PA; her grandchildren, Kay Doerner, Sam Fuhrey, Austin Button, Shawn Salsman, Deana Patson, Courtney Salsman, Ashleen Salsman, Patrick Salsman, and Karissa Salsman; as well as many greatgrandchildren, great-greatgrandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Salsman Brown (d. 2014); her son, Michael Salsman (d. 2014); her daughter-in-law, Michelle Salsman (d. 2019); her infant grandson, Blaine Salsman (d. 1992); and her siblings, Irene Whipple (d. 1994) and Robert J. Long (d. 1994).
A Funeral Service will be held for Janette on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA with Reverend Charles Bishop of the Transue and Elk Lake Community Churches. Interment will follow at the Lacey Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Janette’s name to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
