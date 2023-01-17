In Memory of Janice Arlene (Ward) Cameron
Janice Arlene (Ward) Cameron, 89, passed away on January 10, 2023 in Columbia, MD. She was born in Berrytown, PA and was a graduate of Troy High School, Class of 1951. She worked in banking, retail, and accounts for various businesses in Troy, then in Maryland. After retiring in 2003, she volunteered many hours with Habitat for Humanity and won the Volunteer of Award Year in 2007. She enjoyed gardening and sewing in addition to spending time with family and friends.
Janice is preceded in death by parents Wayne J and Olive Ward, sister Marjorie Crandle, and aunt Florence Miller. She is survived by her children: David James VanNoy, Sharon (John) Neighoff, Dawn (Matt) Hansen, and Scott (Alexis) Cameron; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, niece Gayle (Glen) Leonard and great niece.
Janice requested that her body be donated to the MD Anatomy Board for research. A celebration of life and planting of a memorial tree service will be held at a later date with family in her hometown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Habitat for Humanity, American Heart, Cancer, or Diabetes Associations.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Brighton Gardens of Columbia and Gilchrist Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.
