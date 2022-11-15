Janice Barbara (Alderman) Culver, 61, passed away at her home in Wysox, Pennsylvania on November 8, 2022. She was predeceased by her parents, Marian and Milton Alderman and her husband, Francis “Whitey” Culver who passed away earlier this year.
Jan was born on March 14, 1961, and grew up in Painted Post, NY. She was a graduate of Painted Post West High School. Jan and Whitey dedicated most of their Saturdays leading residents of Bradford County Manor in church services, offering inspiration and music for many years. Jan was a caring home health care worker. She loved her family, church friends, her pets, bowling and swimming. Jan is survived by her sisters, Cheryl Grace (Elmira NY) and Judy Phelps (Erie PA) her nieces Jenniffer Yentzer (Painted Post NY), Kelly Carlin (Athens, PA) and Stacy Glasl (Erie PA) and her nephew Greg Phelps (Charleston, SC)
A memorial service will be held at the Arc of the Covenant Church at 2477 Brocktown Rd, Monroeton, PA on Monday November 21st at 2:30 pm. A family celebration of Jan’s life will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
