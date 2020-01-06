Janice Decker Chase of New Albany passed away Jan. 5, 2020, at the Bradford County Manor with her family at her side.
She was born Nov. 29, 1921, in New Albany. She was employed in Elmira during WWII and GTE Sylvania for over 25 years before retiring. She enjoyed traveling, wintering in Florida, quilting, playing cards and going to the casinos. She was always glad to have someone stop by and visit her.
Janice was predeceased by her husband, Carl Chase; her siblings, Leah (James) Keefe, Lloyd (Zeta) Decker, George (Alice) Decker, Jean (John) Grange and Marjorie (Ralph) Northrup.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Kathy) Chase of Avon Park, Florida, Bruce (Marsha) Chase of New Albany, Dawn (Paul) Tuttle of Wyalusing and Beth (Terry) Badger of New Albany; grandchildren, Justin Chase, Brie Tuttle, Nick Tuttle, Aimee Badger-Navin, and Christopher Badger; great-grandchildren, Nathan Schaeffer, Aliyah Tuttle, Aidan Tuttle, Marley Badger, Michael Navin; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Avenue, Towanda. A private burial will be at a later date at Bradford County Memorial Park, with a celebration of life later in the year.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Shriners Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
