Janice K (Strohl) Westbrook 74 of Ulster, PA passed away June 6, 2023 at Robert Packer Hospital with her family by her side. She was the oldest daughter of the late Arthur F. & C. Marie Strohl of Elk Lake. Janice was married to the love of her life Gerald “Butch” Westbrook for 44 Years.
Janice loved her family, she was an excellent cook and made the “Prettiest Salads” She enjoyed gong to the Casino with Butch, playing cards, Sister’s Week in GA and scratcher lottery tickets.
Janice had several jobs in her lifetime, with one of the last being School Cafeteria lady with the Elk Lake School District.
Besides her Husband she is survived by her two sons: Jason Westbrook – Scranton and Thomas Westbrook – Ulster, brothers: Arthur Strohl – Montrose; Myles (Karen) Strohl – Naples FL; Mark (Anne) Strohl – Hereford, PA; James Strohl – Sayre, PA; David Strohl – Montrose, PA; Daniel Strohl – Meshoppen, PA. sisters: Sarah (Henry) Dunn – Ulster, PA; Rebecca (John) Crist – Palm, PA. and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by brother Matthew Strohl and infant daughter Kimberlee Lynn.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family
A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday June 17th, 2023 @ 1:00 PM with a meal after at the Ladies Auxiliary Hall, Lawton PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
