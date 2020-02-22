A loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend to many, Janice Kay Szablicki (nee Fulmer) passed away at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital at the age of 41.
An active assistant chief of Doyle Hose Co. No. 2, in Cheektowaga, New York, Janice was also their past ESM captain, president, and vice-president. She was a graduate of D’Youville College where she received her Masters in physical therapy and then continued on to the Kaleida Hospital System where she worked as a physical therapist for over 18 years. Besides her work in the fire company, Janice gave countless hours of service to the Ronald McDonald House and the Toys for Tots programs, just to name a few. She was the proud and beloved mother of Kathryn Szablicki, her pride and joy. The devoted daughter of Richard Fulmer and Margaret (nee Schuepfer) Fulmer, loving sister of Richard (Billie) Fulmer and aunt of Ashley and Ryan Fulmer. Janice was dearest soul mate and life partner of Shawn Castanik.
She was also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, her Kaleida work family, the Doyle Hose Co. 2 firehouse family and South Creek 13 firehouse family, in Gillett, where she also held a life membership.
The family will be present to receive relatives and friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Pietszak Funeral Home, 2400 William St., (near Harlem) where a celebration of Janice’s life will follow visitation at 7 p.m.
Inurnment will take place at St. Matthew’s Cemetery at a later date. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials are preferred to an education fund for Kathryn Szablicki, which will be set-up shortly. In the meantime please make any checks payable to Richard Fulmer, c/o Pietszak Funeral Home, 2400 William St., Cheektowaga, NY 14206.
