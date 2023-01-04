Janice L. (Strong) Dean, age 88, of Gillett, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in the comfort of her daughter’s home, under the care of Sherri & Steve Leonard. Born August 31, 1934, she was a daughter of the late John and Ethel (Bellinger) Strong.
Janice was a lifetime member of the Gillett Baptist Church and enjoyed playing piano there for 45 years. Her music brought great joy to all who listened, although she was happiest of all, while her fingers were creating beautiful melodies. As the Matriarch of the family, she took great pride in being a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. Janice also had a great sense of humor and enjoyed the outdoors, whether she was gardening, planting flowers or simply taking in the scenery. Her fun-loving, kind-hearted, and musically inclined personality will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Connie Kelly, of Spring Hill, FL, Diane Murphy, of Gillett, PA, Sherri (Steve) Leonard, of Gillett, PA, and Laurie (Danny) Joseph, of Alpine, NY; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Laurie Nagle, of Dansville, NY; sisters, Dolores Strong, of Granville Summit, and Barb (Dave) Saunders, of Gillett, PA; several nieces and nephews; special K-9 companion, Tippy; and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her late husband, two sons, Larry and Ronnie Dean, and four brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Janice’s name to the Gillett Baptist Church, 33241 Rte. 14, Gillett, PA 16925.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 1 – 3 p.m., at the Gillett Baptist Church, 33241 Rte. 14, Gillett, PA 16925. Janice’s memorial service will immediately follow visitation hours, 3:00 p.m., with Pastor Micky P. Cavanaugh officiating. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wilston-Currie Funeral Home, Mansfield, PA, www.wilstoncurriefh.com.
