On the morning of Monday, April 5, 2021, Janice M. (Kalo) Morrison of Granville Summit passed away peacefully at Troy Community Hospital. She was 80 years of age. Born July 2, 1940 in Towanda she was the daughter of Stephen and Harriett (Moll) Kalo. She was the wife of the late Richard Morrison with whom she raised three sons and shared fifty-three years until Richard’s passing in 2013. Janice had a strong work ethic, and in addition to her home making responsibilities she worked outside the home, first at Bradford County Manor and later as a school bus driver. She enjoyed reading and square dancing. Janice was a woman who was straight forward and honest, and you always knew where you stood with her. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her three sons, Michael (& Lori) Morrison of Granville Summit, David Morrison of Troy and Dale Morrison of Granville Summit with whom she resided, brother Max (& Shirley) Kalo of Monroeton, grandchildren Nikki (& Eric) Putnam, Derrick Kisner, Krystle Morrison and Dillon (& Brittany) Morrison, and grandson August Morrison. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, brother Gene Harmon and sister-in-law Jean Harmon, sister Mary Ann Haverly and brother-in-law Harold Haverly.
In keeping with Janice’s wishes all services are at the convenience of the family, and are entrusted to Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, Canton. Visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
