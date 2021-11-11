Janice M. Kennedy, age 97, of Troy, PA, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 in Elmira, NY. She was born on April 5, 1924 in Burlington Twp., a daughter of George and Lura (Haight) Madigan.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 2pm at Austinville Union Church 2977 Austinville Rd. Troy, PA with Pastor Kenneth Marple officiating. The family will provide a more detailed obituary at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
