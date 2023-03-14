Janice M. Lee Fassett, 87, formerly of Wysox, PA passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA. Janice was born at home on the family farm in Albany Township, PA on September 19, 1935, the daughter of Richard Lee and Mildred Shauger Lee.
Janice was a graduate of New Albany High School and subsequently served with the U.S. Airforce.
On December 29, 1954, Janice married Harry Owen Fassett Sr. in Maryland. In early years, Janice was employed by the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Company in Mildred, PA and later operated her business, Jan’s Ceramics first in New Albany and later in Wysox. Janice enjoyed ceramics, knitting, gardening, canning, fishing, music, baking, and was a well-known and gifted seamstress in the area. She loved spending time with her family and made many lasting friendships over the years.
She was a member of the New Albany Baptist Church.
Surviving are:
her children, Carrie Moore and husband Steve of Boise, Idaho, Harry O. Fassett Jr. and wife Mary Jane of Towanda, Shelly I. Spencer and husband Scott of Mexico, NY, grandchildren, Jeremy Rosencrance (Melissa) of Towanda, Rebecca Leach (Blake) of Ocean Shores, WA, Scott Spencer (Cassie) of New Albany, Dana Spencer of Wyalusing, Jamie Spencer of Liverpool, NY, Angela (Steve) Schmeckenbecher of Wysox, Pricilla Ackley of Powell, Pamela (Rick) Smiley of Towanda, Paul (Amanda) Ackley of Towanda, 11 great grandchildren, sisters, Thelma Thoman of Potterville, PA, and Sharon Kinney of Hop Bottom, PA as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Owen Fassett Sr. on May 2, 2013, sister, Dorothy Bedford and brothers, David, Donald, and Burton Lee.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern Regional Office, 57 North Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Janice M. Lee Fassett. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
