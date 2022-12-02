Janice M. Wilcox “Aunt Janice”, 62, of Dushore, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital. Born November 7, 1960, in Towanda, she was the daughter of James J. and June A. (Huddleson) Lane.
Janice was employed by Bradford County as a recorder for over 20 years. She loved going fishing, gardening, and visiting with her family members and friends. She enjoyed being in the outdoors, taking long walks, and driving on back roads to see where she would end up.
She is survived by three sisters; Katrina (Roger) Hope, of Dushore, Barbara (Thomas) Patt, of Williamsport, Lisa (Robert) Frank, of Dushore; three brothers, James Lane, of Dushore, Dennis Lane, of Muncy, and John Lane, of Dushore.
In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph, and David Lane.
In keeping with Janice’s wishes, services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In Janice’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Bradford County Humane Society, Route 220 PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.
