Janice Marie (Jannie) Meredith Fox, 81 of Saratoga Springs, New York, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 peacefully at home. Janice was born Sept. 3, 1938 in Sayre, the daughter of Dean and Marian Meredith. She married Leo Fox April 28, 1962 in Towanda. Janice’s husband had passed away Feb. 21, 1991.
Janice is survived by her daughters Stephanie Fox Curran of Saratoga Springs, New York, Professor Stacey Fox of Lansing, Michigan. By her sons, Scott Fox of Galway, New York, and Dean fox; daughter-in-law, Sherie Fox of Galway, New York; her lights and loves of her life are her grandchildren, Kathryn Curran and Sullivan Curran of Saratoga Springs, New York; Shauni Fox of Galway, New York; her sister, Marilee Brown of Wysox; and several nieces and nephews.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Margaret and a niece, Susan. In her younger years she was drum majorette for her beloved Towanda Black Knights High School marching band. Served as Polio Queen and Dairy Princess, as well as singing in a trio with her sister and in the choir of the Methodist church.
As a loving mom she was a girl scout leader, CCD teacher, baseball and basketball auxiliary mom, family taxi driver and most importantly a cheerleader for her childrens sporting and music events. Her working career included Exec Admin Asst for Dupont; Switchboard operator at Saratoga Springs High School, Senior Typist, and retiring from Maplewood Manor Nursing Home. Janice had spent her “free time” volunteering for: March of dimes, M.S., Hospice and all levels of schools as her children grew. She loved to play piano, sing, write poems, draw doodles, board games and was an avid reader. She had really enjoyed reading spy novels.
Family and friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, New York.
Interment with a graveside service will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 150 West Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 with Father Chavilier officiating.
Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19, we remain subject to social distancing directives that are set in place as well as mandatory wearing of a mask. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of every guest.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to: The Franklin Community Center Inc. Located at 10 Franklin St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. The phone number for the center is (518) 587-9826. The center provides families with clothing, a food pantry, an after school program and a homeless shelter.
