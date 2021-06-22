Janice (Parks) Hartford, 90, formerly of Shunk, Pennsylvania, went home to join her husband and family in Heaven, at Dushore’s Sullivan Terrace on Saturday morning, June 19, 2021.
Janice was born on Sept. 13, 1930 to the late Myron and Lena Marie (Forbes) Parks. She attended Canton High School and at an early age married Reed Hartford on July 23, 1946 in Roaring Branch. Together they shared 74 years of loving marriage before Reed’s passing on April 19, 2011. In earlier years, Janice was employed as house mother for the Martha Lloyd School in Troy. Later, she worked for the DarWay Nursing Home in Estella, Pennsylvania, as a nurse’s aide for several years, until retiring in 1991.
Always a true homemaker, Janice loved sewing and baking. She had a passion for flowers and the beauty they provided. She could often be found watching a good old western movie or taking in the beauty of nature. Janice had a great sense of humor and possessed a contagious laugh that could be heard easily. Most important was her family and the cherished time she was able to spend with them.
Surviving are her children, Charles (Okcha) Hartford of Elmira, Reed Jr. (Diane) Hartford of Kentucky, Lila Hartford (Jeff Krecker) of New Albany; half-sister, Bonnie (Skeet) Lathrope of North Carolina; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Betty Hartford; special niece, Roxanne Leidy; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Besides her parents and husband Reed, Janice was predeceased by her children, Ricky, John, Michael and Paul (Alice) Hartford; an infant daughter, Janice; grandson, Justin Hartford; granddaughter, CeCe Hartford; brothers, William, Manley and Jack Parks; sister, Eleanor DePoolis; as well as many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A graveside service to honor the life of Janice will be held at 2 p.m. on July 3, 2021 at the West Hill Cemetery in Shunk with Rev. Herbert Eby officiating. A memorial service at the Sullivan Terrace in Dushore, will be announced at a later date. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton is assisting Mrs. Hartford’s family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
