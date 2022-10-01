When tomorrow starts without me, try to understand, an angel came and called my name, then took me by the hand ~
Janice Shirley Hadlock, 79, of Great Falls and formerly of Rome, Pa passed away peacefully at her home with loved ones by her side on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Janice was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania on March 28, 1942, a daughter of the late Ottie C. and Frances M. (Werkheiser) Roof. Janice attended local schools, graduating from Towanda High School in 1960. She married John A. Hadlock Sr., raised three children, and remained together until his passing after 41 years of marriage.
The family lived in Rome on ‘the hill’ for over 35 years. She also lived in the Towanda Colonial Apartments for 10 years with her cat Leroy, then moved to Great Falls to live with her daughter for her last year. Janice worked as a Home Health Aide for 18 years for Bradford County Home Health, and as a personal home aide for many years for several people. She volunteered as a grandma at the Towanda Elementary School. Janice also volunteered at Sanctuary of Praise, ‘the church on the hill, ‘ helping in their thrift store, where she loved to attend church every Sunday. A Christian woman, Janice was loved by everyone who met her. She had a kind heart and pure soul, everyone who met her loved her, she was a pleasure to be around and could brighten anyone’s day. Janice was very crafty and was always making fun things, she enjoyed coloring (flowers), enjoyed watching James Arness, all the reality TV shows and listening to Elvis and 60’s music on YouTube. A talented, baker Janice enjoyed making whoopy pies, monkey bread for grandkids and her homemade rolls were requested for family holidays. She would always comment on how she didn’t want flowers when she passed, she wanted them while she was alive. Her family made sure she had fresh flowers throughout the house. Janice enjoyed dressing up and looking her best whenever she could, even on her bad days and looked forward to getting her hair done every week just so she could socialize with the ladies. She loved to play games most nights at the apartments with all her beloved friends. They would regularly go on outings together, she loved to go shopping at the local thrift stores, finding the best yard sales, going on day trips to just about anywhere and she loved to go out to eat with all her beloved friends in Towanda, PA whom she missed dearly when she moved to Montana. She traveled by train all over the United States with her beloved husband, John Hadlock Sr. and sister-in-law Lillian Hadlock Cron. Janice traveled to Alaska, went on many cruises, and made many trips to Texas to visit her sister-in-law Nelda Hadlock and brother-in- law Harry Hadlock. Janice always had to be on the go, she never let her illnesses keep her from going and doing things she wanted to do, never wanting to sit still and always wanting to be on the go. Her most recent trip was to Yellowstone in June 2021 with all three of her kids, son in law Aaron Hill and daughter in law Darcy Hadlock and two granddaughters Mckenzie G. Hadlock and Elizabeth T. Hadlock. Family was very important to Janice, she helped raise her grandsons Dillon J.J. Hadlock and Dakota L. Springstead (Hadlock) when her daughter deployed to Afghanistan and continued after she returned. Janice enjoyed having the entire family together and enjoyed cooking for them. After moving to Montana, she enjoyed all the pictures and videos along with phone calls from her kids, grandkids, family and facetiming with them every chance she had while being away from them. Every holiday and birthday she always sent the grandkids cards with a $2 bill in them, that was her tradition. Janice adored all her grandchildren Dillon Hadlock, Dakota Springstead (Hadlock), Nathan Hadlock, Kacey Sheets (Hadlock), Mckenzie Hadlock, Elizabeth Hadlock, Caitlin Decker, Ryan Decker and great-grandchildren Wyatt Hadlock, Greycin Sheets, Launa Decker. Those who preceded her in death include her loving husband John A. Hadlock Sr; brothers, Donald Roof, and Carlton Roof; sisters, Carol Light, Barb Tate, Cleone Fundurulic and Betty Brotzman; infant sister, Norma Roof, Irma Roof; grandson, Zachary Hadlock; stepson, Michael Hadlock; step son-in-law, William Johnson Sr. (Willy); daughter-in-law, Debra Hadlock; step grandson, William Johnson Jr. (Bippy). Survivors include her sons, Jonathan W. Hadlock (Darcy Hadlock) and Jamie P. Hadlock; stepsons; Ronald Hadlock (Marie Hadlock), John Hadlock; daughter, Holly M. Hill (Aaron Hill); stepdaughters, Jacquie Putman, Sue Rice (Ed Rice), Robbin Hadlock, Lynne O’neil (Kevin O’neil); sister, Midge (Roof) Brown; sisters-in-law Nelda Hadlock; Betty Roof; Herriet Roof; several grandchildren and step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of floral arrangements the family would ask for perennials so that they can be planted on her property with a memorial plaque.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life on October 8, 2022, at 12:00 pm on their property in Rome, Pa. Her burial will be held at Bath VA National Cemetery in New York on October 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm, (Section U, Row 0, Site 348).
