Janis A. Stevenson, 48, of Waverly, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 16, 2022, at home.
She was born on July 15, 1973, in Urbana, NY, the daughter of Paula (O’Dell) Stevenson.
Janis loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. She also loved her dogs and spending time with them. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends, camping, and spending time at the beach. Janis was a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt. She enjoyed watching sports in general, particularly the Philadelphia Eagles. She was an avid reader.
She is predeceased by her granddaughter, Avalene Lowry.
Janis is survived by her children Cody Lowry, Kyle Lowry and his fiancé Marissa, and Jared Lowry, grandchildren Navee Lowry, Ily Grace, Madeline Lowry, Keegan Lowry, Kalaya Lowry, and Gauge Lowry. She is also survived by her mother, Paula Stevenson, sister Dawn Stevenson, brother David Stevenson, brother and sister-in-law James and Stephanie Stevenson, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be scheduled later time. The family is being assisted by the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Janis’ memory to the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 to help offset the funeral costs.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
