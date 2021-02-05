A great Man of God met face to face with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was welcomed into heaven with open arms. He heard these words “Well done thou good and faithful servant”. Jason J. Denlinger 84, of Canton PA entered into eternal rest February 3, 2021 with his loving wife by his side.
Born in Lancaster PA, he was the son of the late Tobias and Mabel Denlinger. He married the late Ann Groff Denlinger and they were married for 46 years. After her passing he married Pamela Hodges Denlinger and they were married almost 16 years. He was preceded in death by a sister Naomi Denlinger.
He was a graduate of Lampeter Strasburg High School in 1954. He also attended Bible School at Eastern Mennonite University. He was called to the ministry at the young age of 13 and spent his entire life ministering to people in need. He counselled many with marital problems, addiction issues and those who simply needed someone to listen.
Jason served as a Song Leader and Youth Leader at Lincoln University Mennonite Church. He served as a missionary in Belize before pastoring Penn Street Mennonite Church in Williamsport PA. For many years he was dedicated to the Prison Ministry, sharing Jesus with inmates at Allenwood Federal Prison. He was pastor of Praise Center in South Avis PA before moving to Canton. In Canton he was the owner and manager of Solaire Home Comfort, an HVAC company until his retirement in 2019.
Jason was always seeking more of God. He and his wife Ann received the baptism of the Holy Spirit during the Jesus Movement in the late 1960’s and 1970’s. The Lord used them powerfully to bring others into the fulness and gifts of the Holy Spirit and lead overcoming lives.
Jason was a true gentleman that loved Jesus. He was a very humble man and never looked for personal recognition, always desiring to be a servant of the Lord. He was a wonderful example to his children and grandchildren as a loving husband and nurturing father. He was a prayer warrior. Even until his last day he had a long list of people he prayed for every morning.
His memory will be cherished by his wife Pamela, two sons Deryl (Joan) and Dwayne (Char), a daughter Debi (Mike) Gaiotti, a step-son Zeke Downey and many spiritual sons and daughters. A sister Mary Alice Kreider. Ten grandchildren Amy (Jamie) Yoder, David (Klarinda) Denlinger, Kari (Jordan) Drexel, Courtney (Andrew) Bryant, Kyle (Sheri) Denlinger, Abby (Jesus) Orbea, CJ (Rebecca) Gaiotti, Michaela (Justin) Dionne, Levi Gaiotti and Annalyse Giaotti. He also has 16 Great Grand-children, that were his pride and joy.
Friends and family are invited to meet on Saturday February 6, 2021 at the North Street Community Church — 177 North Street, Canton, PA 17724 at 11:00 AM for a Celebration of Life service. The service will be live streamed on FaceBook on Building103 Church page. Immediate family will have a private burial at another time. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available. The Celebration of Life Service will be followed by a reception.
www.morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.