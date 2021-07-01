Jason L. Brown, Sr., 47, of Troy, passed away very unexpectedly on Sunday, June 27, 2021 as the result of a tragic accident in Lycoming County. Jason Lee was born on Jan. 12, 1974 in Troy to Earl and Maggi (Kilmer) Brown. He attended Troy Area Schools and following high school was no stranger to a day’s hard work. In his earlier years he was employed by; Osram Sylvania, worked as a veal farmer for a time and later obtained his CDL and drove truck for the gas industry. Most recently he was employed for Deljanovan Trucking in Canton. He was a member of the Canton Moose Lodge 429 and the Two Shots N’ a Deer Hunting Club.
Jason was an avid sportsman enjoying hunting, playing billiards and was a dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan. He always had a keen sense of humor and a witty personality. Most important to Jason was his family and the unconditional love that he shared with them. He was the world’s best “Poppa” to his grandchildren.
Surviving Jason are; his wife, Jaime (Abrams) Brown, children; Jason Brown Jr., Kayla (Eric) Barrett, Kyle (Jonna) Powell and Jaise “Sonny” Brown, parents; Earl Brown (Cathy Hulslander) and Maggi (Jim) Lewis, siblings; Jennie (Loren) Wesneski, Jeremiah Brown, Jedidiah (Richell) Brown, Abby and Anna Lewis, grandchildren; Jaina, Michael, Ellie, Emma, Oliver and Lyndy, honorary parents; Bill and Virginia Davis, brother from another mother; Matt Davis as well as several aunts, uncle, nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
Jason was predeceased by his grandparents; Willard Kilmer, Elizabeth Route, Emery and Arlene Brown.
A celebration of Jason’s life will be held on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 1-4 P.M. at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers consider a memorial donation in Jason’s name to the Canton Moose Lodge 429, 41 Sullivan Street, Canton, PA 17724. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
