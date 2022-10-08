Jason S. Bellows, 43, of Canton, LeRoy Township, PA, passed away at his residence while surrounded by his loving family on Thursday morning October 6, 2022, following a well fought battle with cancer. Jason Scott Bellows was born August 11, 1979, in Troy, one of two sons born to Dennis and Paula (Schrader) Bellows of Granville Summit.
He attended Canton area schools and was a graduate of the class of 1998. Jason married the former Wendy Irvine and together raised three beautiful children. In May 2013, Jason, along with his partner, established S&B Mechanical Contracting in Leroy. He was an extremely hard worker and a man with a sincere knowledge of common sense. He was instrumental in seeing to the daily operations of S&B, until failing health no longer permitted Jason to continue. Honorably said, Jason was a true Warrior.
Jason was a member of the Leroy Sportsman’s Association. He was an avid outdoorsman. Hunting and fishing were a true passion and something he always looked forward to. In earlier years, he served as a talented hunting guide in the Western U.S. States of, Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas’. Most of all, Jason was a dedicated family man that loved his family and children endlessly.
In addition to his parents, Dennis and Paula Bellows and grandmother, Beverly Schrader, Jason is survived by; his wife, Wendy Bellows; three children, Collin, Taran and Evelyn Bellows; brother, Greg (Becky) Bellows of Leroy, nephews; Cameron and Weston Bellows, mother-in-law and father-in-law; Nellie and Steve Irvine of Towanda, a brother-in-law; Brian (Stephanie) Irvine; nephew, Nathan and niece, Allison all of Hawley, Pa; sister-in-law; Amy (Gustavo) Morales; nephew, Julian and niece, Camilla all of North Carolina; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and best friends.
Jason was predeceased by his grandfather; Harold Schrader and grandparents Earl and Jennie (Wright) Bellows.
Following Jason’s expressed wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Jason’s name to assist his three children, C/O 287 Bonnie Rd Granville Summit, PA 16926.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton is assisting his family with arrangements. Condolences and memories of Jason may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.