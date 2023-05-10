Jay Richard Holloway, age 69, of Wyalusing, PA passed away Sunday afternoon, May 7, 2023 at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA.
He was born on July 1, 1953 in Philadelphia, PA the son of the late Irvin and June Holloway. He was born and raised in Philadelphia. After high school he gained employment with the US Navy. He was a Safety Inspector and retired after 50 years.
In 2004 he moved to Wyalusing to enjoy his retirement and raise his son, Jay II. He took great pleasure in traveling, boating, hunting, and tinkering with machinery.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Rementer Holloway; his children, Jennifer Notarianni and her husband, Tim, of Philadelphia, PA, Jay Richard Holloway, II of Wyalusing, PA; Manuel Betancourt and his wife, Phyllis, of DuBois, PA, Anthony Betancourt of DuBois, PA, and Sabrina Betancourt of Philadelphia, PA; as well as many grandchildren. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry Holloway.
Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jay’s name to the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 86, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
