On July 10, 2020, Jay Spencer Jr., passed away peacefully at home in Towanda, Pennsylvania, at the age of 97.
He was born on July 6, 1923 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, to Jay and Minnie (Williams) Spencer. On Nov. 15, 1947, he married Charlotte Ruth Gross from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Jay was a WWII Army veteran serving in the South Pacific. He worked for GTE Sylvania for 43 years and retired as a senior technician. As an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Towanda for over 70 years, Jay took on many roles such as Junior Warden, serving many terms on the Vestry, sung in the choir, five years as Canvass and Stewardship Chairman, and 23 years as treasurer. He also had used his talents to refinish furniture in the church and performed numerous maintenance jobs over the years. Jay enjoyed working in his garage refinishing and repairing furniture for family and friends, attending church services with breakfast afterwards, working in the yard, and visiting family.
Jay was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte; parents; brother, Elwood; and sisters, Cleone, Janice, and Alberta. He is survived by his children, Claudia Jackson (Douglas), Becky Hoeft (Paul), Lester Spencer (Eun-Hee), and Linda Harvey; sisters, Berneda Daly and Judy Parmenter; grandchildren, Doug Jackson, Jonathan Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Anna Hoeft, Matt Hoeft, Kristina Spencer, Brandon Spencer; and four great-grandchildren, Amber Jackson, Spencer Jackson, Boston Jackson, and Landon Jackson.
A memorial service will be held for family and guests at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church, 1 Main St., Towanda. Guests will be able to visit from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Towanda with military honors accorded. No flowers please. Contributions may be directed to Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, 912 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 or to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848, in memory of Jay Spencer Jr. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests are required to maintain social distance and wear face masks. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, Pennsylvania. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
