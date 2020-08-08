Jean Ann Doyle, age 81, lifelong resident of Mildred, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Jean was born Aug. 2, 1939 a twin daughter of Joseph Eugene and Kathryn Agnes O’Neill Doyle. She graduated from the Turnpike High School, a member of the class of 1957. She graduated from Marywood University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in elementary education.
Jean taught third grade in the Binghamton School District for 32 years retiring in 1994.
After retirement she enjoyed many years of traveling on bus tours in the eastern portion of the United States.
Jean was a very active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Mildred, Pennsylvania, in the Immaculate Heart of Mary parish. She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and a Red Hatter.
Surviving are her twin sister, Joan M. Doyle of Mildred, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Betty Jane Doyle of Mildred, Pennsylvania; niece, Connie (Hank) Barnes of Morrisville, North Carolina; nephew, David (Francine) Doyle of Dushore, Pennsylvania; great-nieces and nephews, Alix Barnes, M.D. of Columbus, Ohio; Danny Barnes of Morrisville, North Carolina, MacKenzie (Jordan) Derrick of Mildred, Pennsylvania; Jacob Doyle of Dushore, Pennsylvania.
She was predeceased by a brother, J. Gerald Doyle, on June 5, 2012; and a nephew, Daniel J. Doyle on Aug. 22, 1982.
A transferal service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 from the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, Pennsylvania, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mildred, Pennsylvania, with the Rev. Thomas A. Major, her pastor, presiding. Interment will be in the St. Basil’s Cemetery, Dushore, Pennsylvania.
Memorials may be directed to the Mildred Ambulance Assoc., P.O. Box 74, Mildred, PA 18632, or to the Parkinson’s Association Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, Pennsylvania.
