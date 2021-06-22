Jean Ann Kinsley, age 64, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at her home with her loving family at her side.
Jean was born in Sayre on July 23, 1956, a daughter of the late Robert A. and Ruth Adams Warfle.
She graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School, a member of the Class of 1974.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting, knitting, fishing and spending time with her family.
Surviving are: Daughter, Janae and Scott Jennings of Sayre; Son, Morris Kinsley III of Sayre; grandchildren, Marissa Jennings of Dushore, Pennsylvania, Austin Hopson (Amanda Sampson) of Towanda and Devin (Victoria) Hubert of Endicott, NY; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Christopher and Jaxon; brother, John Warfle Sr. of Stevensville, Pennsylvania; sisters, Karol Smith of New Albany, Pennsylvania, Ruth Warfle, of New Albany, Kathleen Hicks of Sugar Run, Pennsylvania; aunt, Linda Warfle of Sayre; brother-in-law, Gerald Singer of Nichols, New York; and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Morris Arthur Kinsley Jr. in 2010; and by a son, Christopher Kinsley in 2009. She was also predeceased by two grandchildren, Dustin Jennings and Kryssie Jennings; and also by seven siblings, Phillip Warfle, Cheryl Patroskey, Hilda Singer, Larry Adams, and three infants, Arthur Short, Geraldine Short, and David Eugene Warfle; also by a sister-in-law, Phyllis Adams; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with the Rev. Thomas Blackall presiding.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the start of the service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
