Jean Ann Whyte Perry, 83, of Powell, PA passed away Friday afternoon, April 15, 2022, at the Bradford County Manor in West Burlington Township, PA. The daughter of Donald Fredrick Whyte and Catherine Beatrice Mahoney Whyte, Jean was born August 28, 1938, in Sayre, PA. She was a graduate of Saint Agnes High School in Towanda with the Class of 1956 and continued her education at the Del-Ka-Dar Beauty School in Elmira, NY. On December 7, 1957, Jean married Vernon Irvin Perry Jr. at Christ Episcopal Church in Towanda. In early years, Jean was employed by the Olga Maltz Beauty Salon in Towanda and was later employed by Bradford County Day Care in Wysox where she loved caring for little children for a number of years until retirement. Jean also worked at the Gertrude Hawk Candy Store in Wysox and volunteered at the Rainbow’s End Shop in Towanda. She enjoyed working at Peppers Auction Service where she provided many desserts that customers looked forward to each week until her health prevented her from baking those delicious delights. Jean enjoyed playing cards, painting, working jigsaw puzzles, and crocheting making beautiful afghans for family and friends over the years. Jean’s family includes her beloved husband of 64 years, Vernon Irvin Perry Jr., children, Pamela (Ed) Pepper of LeRoy, Vernon Irvin (Terri) Perry III of Powell, Alison Lee (Scott) McEntire of Davenport, FL, 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her infant daughter, Dawn Marie Perry, father-in-law Vernon Irvin Perry, mother-in-law Eleanor Ruth Mills Perry, sister, Donna Barber, brothers, George Whyte and Michael Whyte, sister-in-law, Joan Burns, brother-in-law, Charles Miller, nephew, Michael Whyte, niece Vicky Kowalski nephew Jeffrey Charles Miller.
The family will receive family and friends Friday April 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA followed by a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Towanda officiating.
Interment will be private at a later date. The family suggests that contributions in Jean’s memory be directed to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
