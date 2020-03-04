On March 2, 2020 after living a full life, Jean Bond Park, 94, of Sayre, earned her angel wings and joined her husband in the arms of the Lord.
Jean Bond Park was born Nov. 20, 1925 and was married to her high school sweetheart of 69 years, Raymond Myers Park until his passing in 2012. Jean was a lifelong resident of Sayre.
In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by her mother and father, Thomas and Mae Bond; her son, Raymond “Corky” Eugene Park; and sisters, Cleda Fassett and Lucille Ferris.
Jean is survived by her brother, John Bond of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Park of Clearwater, Florida; son, David Park and wife, Deborah of Sayre; and son, John Park and wife, Diane of St. Mary’s Georgia. Jean is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael (Jami) Park, Matthew (Denise) Park, Laurie (Brian) Kelley, Keighley Park, Keenan Park, Melanie Papanau and Tom Park. Jean also had several great and great-great-grandchildren who warmed her heart.
In her younger years, Jean worked as a manager at the former A&W restaurant in Athens, for several years. She then worked for the Sayre Area School District in the high school cafeteria for many years until her retirement. Jean was a lifelong member of the Athens United Methodist Church. She was also very active in the old Round Top Campers Club for many years and loved to go camping with family and friends almost every weekend. In retirement, along with her husband they spent winters in Florida for many years, but she always loved returning home to the valley in the spring.
Jean was a very caring and loving lady who would sacrifice anything for her family and was always there for family and friends whenever they needed help or simply to lend a compassionate ear.
At Jean’s request, there will not be a service, but we encourage anyone that had the privilege of knowing her to reflect on happy memories and joyous times, as it was truly a blessing to have known her.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
