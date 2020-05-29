Jean (Castle) Huffman, 94, of Canton, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at the Bradford County Manor on Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020. Jean was born in Dilliner, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 19, 1925 to the late Benjamin (B.H.) and Virginia (McNeil) Castle. The family moved to the farm in Williams Hollow near East Canton in 1929. She started school in the one room schoolhouse in East Canton and graduated from Canton High School in 1942. On Nov. 29, 1946 she married the love of her life, Jack Huffman. They were married in the log cabin that her father built for her near the family farm. As a young woman, Jean was employed as bookkeeper in the office of Rockwell’s Feed Mill in Canton. Shortly following marriage, Jack and Jean acquired the East Canton General Store and saw to its daily operations for nearly 25 years. When her husband, Jack, was elected as District Magistrate, Jean went to work for Bradford County as Judge Huffman’s secretary. She served by her husband’s side in the Troy office for 16 years until her retirement in June of 1988.
Jean was a woman of quiet faith and was a member the East Canton United Methodist Church. She was one who truly enjoyed the outdoors. From gardening, hunting and fishing, she was happiest outside taking in nature’s beauty and all it had to offer. Jean always had the most beautiful flower gardens that were admired by many. Horses were something she adored but she loved all of God’s animals. Jean was a very tender-hearted woman and sometimes was known to speak what was on her mind. In earlier years, she took pleasure in bowling and square dancing where she and Jack were members of the “Grand Paraders.” Never one to sit still for long, Jean always had a project to work on, sewing, painting, gem hunting or starting another garden. After retirement, Jean and Jack spent their winters in Inverness, Florida. They took time to travel throughout the United States whenever the opportunity arose and were blessed with having visited all but four states.
Besides her parents, Jean was predeceased by a brother, Charles E. Castle, and a sister, Alma Duda.
Surviving Jean is her beloved husband of 73 years, Jack; daughter, Connie (Carmen) Venezia of Towanda; sons, Dale (Deborah) Huffman of Canton, David (Nellierae) Huffman of Tavares, Florida; her sister, Dorothy Schanbacher of East Point; eight grandchildren, Cathy (Ryan) Napp of Towanda, Andrew (Julie) Venezia of Dickson City, Pennsylvania, Denise (Cory) Shrader of York, Pennsylvania, Brian (Jamie) Huffman of Canton, Emily Huffman of Canton, David B. Huffman of Stewartville, New Jersey, Korena (Doug Miner) Monoski of Eustis, Florida, and Dr. Aimee (Tim) Raup of Rockledge, Florida; 15 great-grandchildren, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews and cousins.
A celebration of Jean’s life will be held and announced at a later date. A private family viewing and graveside service will be held at the family’s convenience, with her pastor, Michele Somerville, officiating. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, Pennsylvania, is assisting Mrs. Huffman’s family with arrangements.
