Mrs. Jean Esther Broschart, age 87, of Overton, passed away on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at the Guthrie Towanda Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit after a brief illness.
She was born June 29, 1932 in Elkland Township, the daughter of the late Elmer Edward and Marie Marian Shaffer Gleockler. She graduated from the New Albany high school. She married Leo J. (L.J.) Broschart of Overton, on July 28, 1951. He predeceased her on July 7, 1993.
Jean worked for Endicott-Johnson Shoe Mfg. Co. of Mildred, and later for Sull-Craft Mfg. Co. of Dushore. She enjoyed reading, and most especially being with her family.
Surviving are her daughter, Lois Marie (Richard) Oliver, Overton; grandsons, Richard (Carrie) Oliver Jr., Dover, Brian “L.J.” (Shannon) Oliver, York, great grandchildren, Samantha Oliver, Brenda Oliver and Mackenzie Oliver; and close friend, Alice Shaffer, New Albany.
She was predeceased by her twin children, Gail Marie Broschart and Leo Joseph Broschart in 1952.
A graveside service will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Overton, at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
