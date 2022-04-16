Jean Fairchild Chase Preston died on April 8, 2022 at the age of 72 after a fulfilled and joyful life. Jean courageously and gracefully fought lung cancer. Jean is survived by husband Larry, son Adam Chase and wife Aimee of Reading MA, daughter Laura Preston of Cussangy, France and five grandchildren: Clay Chase, Wesley Chase, Victor Loras, Uma Loras, and Lila Loras.
Jean grew up on a farm in West Franklin PA where she lived until her father Clay and sister Sharon died in an automobile accident in 1965. Jean and her mother Thelma then lived in Towanda PA. After graduating from Towanda Area High School in 1967, Jean went to Keuka College in Keuka Park NY from which she graduated in 1971 with a BS in nursing. She moved to Boston MA for her first job and stayed except for a brief time in the San Francisco area of CA. Jean attended Boston University and graduated in 1988 with an MBA in Health Care Management. She had numerous jobs during her 48-year career, including the most memorable and longest at the VNA of Boston, HomeQuest Home Care Consultants, and Tufts Health Plan. Jean held many leadership positions throughout her career and formed lasting friendships with the people with whom she worked. Jean retired in October 2019.
When her mother Thelma married Stanley Parks in 1974, her family expanded to include 3 wonderful step-siblings with spouses and children, including Linda and Bob Ferrario of Naples FL and Towanda PA, Jim and Marie Parks of Towanda, and Anne and Bob Mursch of Lakewood Ranch FL. Many holidays were spent together at the Parks home in Rome PA.
Jean and Larry married and bought their first home in Newton MA in 1983. Larry, Adam, and Laura were the center of her universe. Weekends and vacations were usually family time with many weekends at their second home in the Eastman Community in Grantham NH. Once she became NanaJean, her most joyous times were spent with her grandchildren, especially when they were all together for the holidays and summer vacations at Eastman. The family loved to travel, and Jean and Larry had travelled to many beautiful destinations together.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 1st, 2022 at 1:30PM at Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington Street West Newton MA. A brief period of visitation will be held immediately prior to the service from 1-1:30PM.
Memorial donations can be made to Beth Israel Lahey at https://www.bidmc.org/give/ways-to-give.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.