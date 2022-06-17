Jean Louise Bennett Parks, 77, born at Towanda Memorial Hospital and raised in the Liberty Corners area of Bradford County, PA, died on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit. Born June 23rd, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John and Maude Bennett, and the youngest of six children. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Ruth Drislane, Fred Bennett, Carl Bennett, and Donald Bennett, and her granddaughter Rebekah Parks. Jean attended Towanda area schools and held various jobs with local employers in Bradford County. She was married to Manville N. Parks from 1962 to 1979 and is survived by three children: Manville N. Parks Jr. of Page, AZ, Terry S. Parks of Owego, NY, and Laura Parks Shaffer of Wyalusing, PA; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Janet Chilson of Wyalusing, PA; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At 3pm on Sunday, June 26th the family will host a calling hour to receive friends who would like to drop by and pay their respects followed by a Celebration of Life at 4pm; all to be held at The Oasis Church, (also known locally as the Vesper Church), in Standing Stone: 1957 River Road, Wysox, PA 18854. Jean’s son Manville N. Parks Jr. officiating. Light refreshments to follow. Interment will be in the Towner Hill Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff and caregivers of the Skilled Nursing Unit. For more information: 570-887-4420.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.