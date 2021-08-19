God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be—so he put his arms around you and whispered “come to me”
Jean M. Bronson, 75, of Troy Township, passed away early Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the Bradford County Manor surrounded by loving family members. Jean Marie was born on April 22, 1946 in Troy, a daughter of the late Clyde and Mary (Parke) Allen. She attended Troy Area Schools and graduated with the class of 1964. Jean married J. Edward Bronson on August 8, 1965 in the Troy Baptist Church. Together they shared 56 years of loving and devoted marriage. She and Ed were true soulmates, always together, rarely seeing one without the other.
Jean was no stranger to a strong work ethic and was very intelligent. In her earlier years she worked as a secretary, before and then after graduation, at the former stocking factory in Troy. She then worked as a dispatcher for Masonite and later for the Daily Express Trucking Company both in Wysox. Jean and Ed established the Bronson Farm/Construction and Busing Company located in Troy Township. As well as being co-owner she served many roles in the company including Business Manager and Secretary. She also drove school bus for the Troy Area School District for many years. Always one to stay busy, Jean was also a licensed real estate agent and a licensed pilot.
Jean truly cherished the outdoors, enjoyed deer hunting and took pride in being an expert marksman. Travel was also one of Jean’s passions, enjoying the many trips she shared with her beloved husband Ed especially those to the Southwestern United States, Canada and Mexico. Her attraction to western style clothing, especially fancy cowboy boots, reflected her love of the southwest culture.
Surviving are: her husband, J. Edward Bronson, brother Alton (Margie) Allen of Jacksonville FL, sister Cindy Warner or Butler, PA, sisters-in-law; Marjorie Brotzman of Peckville, PA and Jean Yard of Troy, devoted nephew Jeff Streby, as well as other special nieces and nephews, also dear friends Darla Spalding, Kathy Scheithauer, Laura Bohensky and Esther Morgan.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother Robert Allen.
The family would like to thank the Bradford County Manor’s staff for the exceptional care and understanding they provided during Jean’s stay. Thanks are also extended to Home Caregivers Renee Belawske and Norma Elvidge.
In keeping with Jean’s wishes, a memorial service and burial in Hilton Cemetery, will be private and at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mrs. Bronson’s memory to the Bradford County Manor Activities Fund, 15900 Route 6, Troy, PA 16947 or the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd. Towanda, PA 18848. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
