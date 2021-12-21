Jean M. Reinhart, age 89, of Laceyville, PA (formerly Wyalusing) passed away Saturday evening, December 18, 2021 surrounded by her family.
She was born on November 11, 1932 in Drifton, PA the daughter of the late Charles E. and Mildred Electra Sipler O’Donnell. Jean married the late Lewis H. Reinhart, Jr. on June 28, 1953 and together they raised two sons.
Jean was a graduate of White Haven High School. She obtained her teaching degree in Business Education from Bloomsburg University with the class of 1962. Upon graduation she was employed with Wyalusing Valley High School teaching business classes until her retirement in 1991.
She was a member of the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church, the Wyalusing American Legion Auxiliary, the Wyalusing Rainbow Club, the Wyalusing Lioness Club, and a lifetime member of the PSEA. She served her community as the Mayor of Wyalusing and as a Borough Council Member. She was an avid reader and enjoyed bowling with her Red’s Mobile Team in the Wednesday 6:30 Women’s League at Mountainside Lanes in Wyalusing. She loved to travel with her husband. Together they have been to Germany and every state in the Continental US. They enjoyed spending their summers in Stone Harbor, NJ and winters in St. Augustine, FL.
Jean is survived by her sons, Stephen Reinhart and his wife, Eliza Fuhrey, of Laceyville, PA and Timothy Reinhart and his wife, Christine, of Montgomery, PA; her grandchildren, Jena Reinhart of Monroeville, PA, Zachary Reinhart and his wife, Lesley, of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Matthew Reinhart and his fiancé, Jenn Klobe, of Lewisburg, PA; her great-grandchildren, Zoey Norkus of Monroeville, PA and David Lewis Reinhart of Mechanicsburg, PA; her sister-in-law, Joanne Reinhart of Wyalusing, PA; her half-brother-in-law, Thomas Reinhart, Wyomissing, PA; and nieces and nephews, Glenn and Nicole Reinhart of Germany, Emily Reinhart of Missoula, MT, Susanne Daily of Marietta, PA, and Pam and Joe Wright of Columbia, PA.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years, Lewis Reinhart, Jr.; her grandson, Jason C. Reinhart; her sisters, Catherine O’Donnell and Roseanne Timinsky; and her brother-in-law, Frederick Reinhart.
A Memorial Service for Jean will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jean’s name to the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church, PO Box 25, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.