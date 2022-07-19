Jean Marie Birdsall, 68, a resident of the Sullivan Terrace, Dushore, PA formerly of Route 414, Monroeton, PA passed away July 13, 2022. Jean was born at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA on November 10, 1953, the daughter of Jesse Eugene Birdsall and Shirley Jean Hughes Birdsall. She was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1971. Jean was formerly employed by the veterinary clinic of Dr. Francis Sullivan in Towanda and by Monroe Borough. Jean enjoyed caring for animals and was a member of the ASPCA.
She is survived by her sisters, Evelyn B. Arnold and husband Lloyd “Sam” of Monroeton, Susan I. Lowder and husband Maurice “Gene” of Lake Placid, FL, brother, Joel E. Birdsall of Canton, PA, nephews, Todd Arnold and Brandy Greif of Selinsgrove, PA, Brett Arnold and Brenda Brown of Monroeton, PA, Wade Eric Gross of Perry, FL, Jeb Thomas Gross of Tennessee, niece, Amanda Towner of Sayre, four great nephews, and a great niece, aunts, Beverly Weaver of Liberty Corners, Delores and Mark Crane of Towanda, Ella Morse of Marysville, CA, Wilma Hughes of Littcar, KY, many cousins, special friend, Lynn Brown Rought, and her canine companion, Zoe. Jean was predeceased by her father, Jesse, on April 18, 2011, and her mother, Shirley, on April 24, 2011, aunts and uncles, Ronald Weaver, Viv and Dave Crane, Ellen and Jack Cranmer, Floyd and Doris Seipler, William F. Birdsall, Marge and Al Seymour. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA. The family suggests that contributions be directed to Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 68, Towanda, PA 18848, the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 or to aspca.org in memory of Jean Marie Birdsall.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.