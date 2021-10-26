“Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is the way I’ll remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don’t remember me at all.”
Jean Marie Phillips, 87, of Rome, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the caring guidance of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
