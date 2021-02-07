On Jan. 25, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones in Zionsville, PA, at the age of 88, Jean Spencer left this world and the Lord gained one of his most devout followers. If you knew Jean, you are already smiling, recalling a fond memory of a time she helped, prayed, or preached the gospel to you in hopes of saving your soul. That was just Jean.
Jean (Lord) Spencer was born on Feb. 12, 1932 in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania. She was the only child of Naval Commander and Chevrolet dealership owner, John Kenworthy Lord, and school teacher, Isabel Alice Troub. Religion and education were both highly valued parts of her childhood. Jean attended prep school at Linden Hall School for Girls in Lititz, PA. She continued to the Juniata College, where she studied Home Economics.
Jean’s greatest treasure in this life was her family. In 1953 she married Jay Perry Spencer. Together they had four children: April (Greg) Davis, Kenworthy Spencer, Roger (Dawn) Spencer and Timothy Spencer. She welcomed all the new additions and took great pride in being a Grandmother of 6: Spencer (Rebecca), Ashley, Jeremy, TK, Dustin and Emily; and Great Grandmother to 8 (soon to be 9). Jean loved her church and community. In 1975, she became a member of New Life Church in Canton. She taught Sunday school, hosted Ladies Night Out for many years, and later took her place as a church elder. Jean was a prayer warrior and always loved to worship the Lord through song, dance and playing her tambourine. She witnessed to anyone and everyone who would listen. Even those who would not. Jean never gave up on others and wasn’t about to let anyone miss the boat to the promised land as she truly had the spirit of the Lord in her heart. She was highly involved in her community. This included her work at Bradford County Daycare as a nutritionist and every kid’s favorite puppet wielding grandmother. She worked at Penn State University’s extension program and at the family business, Spencer’s Auctioneers. She volunteered at 4H, Franklin Township Election Board, and as a teacher for Bradford County’s literacy program. In her final years, she was a hospice chaplain at Memorial Hospital. She was a true believer of ‘many hands make light work.’
Jean was the definition of a sweet soul. Many could say her sweetness came from her love of ice cream. Throughout her life, Jean had the opportunity to share her honeyed personality with the world as she traveled to the Holy Lands, Austria, Jamaica, Bahamas, and enjoyed family cruises. As we mourn her departure, we know her joyfulness and generosity will leave a lasting impact in our lives. From knit dishcloths to Christmas crafts, or heartfelt poems on special occasions, Jean understood the true joy was in giving. Most would say, her amazingly warm, heartfelt hugs were the best gifts as you truly felt love in her embrace.
There will be a memorial service held for her in July, 2021. The family will publish the information closer to the event so all may honor the life of Jean Spencer and celebrate the legacy of love, family, God and community she left behind. Condolence cards and letters may be sent to: Ken Spencer 1922 Preacher Brook Rd Towanda, PA 18848.
