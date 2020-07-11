Jean Stone, 77, of Ulster and Wysox, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mt. Joy, Pennsylvania.
Born in Honey Brook Township, Chester County, she was the daughter of the late Clair S. Byerly and Dorothy A. (Souders) Walstead.
Jean worked tirelessly on the farm she loved in Sheshequin and Wysox, Pennsylvania, and her home in Polk City, Florida. For 30 plus years, she was the bookkeeper for Susquehanna Valley Farms owned by Nelson A. Welles II. She will be remembered for her love of animals, her tough exterior and giving spirit. She is surely singing and dancing with the angels.
She is survived by her significant other, Nelson A. Welles II; his children, Nelson A. Welles III (Skeeter), Angie Welles married to Forest Jay and Fisher Welles married to Kelly Welles and three grandchildren. Jean is also survived by two biological children, Kathy married to Jeff Upton, New Holland and Michael married to Bonita Stone, New Holland; and three grandchildren, Lea Eberly married to Ben Eberly, Nicholas and Michaela Stone; and a great-granddaughter, Laine Eberly; and five siblings, Janet Byerly, Doris Wiles, Betty Clouser, Lottie Miller and Nelson Walstead.
Join us for a celebration of life service to be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12 at the Wysox Firehall with a meal following the service around 5 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.groffeckenroth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.