Jean V. Crawford, 91, of Athens, PA, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Bradford County Manor following a period of declining health.
She was born on September 1, 1930, in Litchfield Township, PA, the daughter of the late Victor and Dorothy (Washburn) Campbell.
Jean was a lifetime resident of the Valley. She worked at Robert Packer Hospital as an LPN for many years and was a Deputy Sheriff for Bradford County. Since 1976, she lived in the Crestview Court where she made many lifetime friendships. She enjoyed spending time outside, tending to her yard which was immaculate and visiting with her neighbors. Jean loved dogs and cared for and loved many over the years. Over the past years her dog, Haley, was her faithful companion and always by her side. She enjoyed watching Haley whenever the garbage truck would arrive as she would bark consistently at the men, but they would always have a treat for her before they left. At the time that Jean’s health began to fail her neighbor and friend, Rose Husted, graciously took Haley in. Jean also was a wonderful cook and loved to bake. Her close friend, Pam Stanfield would pick her up and they would go to church to the Milan Methodist Church where she was a longtime member.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her son Kenneth Truesdale, her twin sister Joyce, sisters Janice, Jane, Dawn, and Juanita, brothers Ohler, Paul and Harry, special friend Tom Fairchild, Sr., and the father of her children Grant Truesdale.
Jean is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law David and Rose Truesdale of Horseheads, NY, Thomas and Pamela Truesdale of Sayre, PA, Jeffrey and Siri Truesdale of Gaithersburg, MD, son Jonathan Truesdale of Sayre, PA, 11 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Cassie Wilbur of Greene, NY, Audrey Acorn of Sayre, PA, and Diane Jayne of Sayre, PA, brother and sister-in-law Robert and Nancy Campbell of Sheshequin, PA, and James Campbell of Waverly, NY, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 12pm-2pm at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 2pm with Rev. Mark Lemmon officiating.
A private family burial will be held at a later time.
