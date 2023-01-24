Jean (VanHorn) Randall, 95, life-long resident of Troy, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, following a brief stay at Broad Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation in Wellsboro. Jean was born March 11, 1927 in Troy to the late Luther and Leota (Baxter) VanHorn.
She attended Troy Area Schools and graduated with the class of 1946. On June 30, 1946, Jean married her soulmate, Stephen Randall. Together they shared 45 years of loving marriage and raised four sons until Steve’s passing in 1991. Jean was employed for several years as a caregiver until retiring in 2001. Her main interest in life was her family and faith in the Lord. She was a member of the Granville Center Church of Christ.
Surviving is her four sons: Van (Kathy) Randall of Milan, Lynn Randall of Troy, Merle (Alice) Randall and Joe (Dorla) Randall all of Granville Summit, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, a sister Marsha Martin of Granville Summit, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and a dear friend, Gloria Hurlburt of Gillett.
Besides her parents and husband, Jean was predeceased by her sisters and brother in laws, Christine (Lester) Dunbar, Janice (E.J.) Wrisley, Anna Mary (Alfred) Hulslander, Henry Martin, and a daughter-in-law, Mary Beth (Schrader) Randall.
A memorial service to honor the life of Mrs. Randall will be held at 1 P.M. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. Her nephew, Rev. Allen Huslander, will officiate the services. There will be no calling hours and burial will be held at a later date in the Granville Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Jean V. Randall’s loving memory to the Granville Center Church of Christ, 5733 Route 514, Granville Summit, PA 16926.
Memories of Jean and condolences to the family may be directed to www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
