Jean (Vroman) Takach, 72, of Canton, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at UPMC Hospital in Williamsport. Jean Cecelia Vroman was born August 8, 1950, in Blossburg, a daughter of the late Judson “Jim” and Margaret A. (Collister) Vroman. She attended Canton Area Schools. Jean was employed at Shop Vac as a forklift operator for nearly 20 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Red Run Rod and Gun Club and the Marine Corps League both in Ralston.
Jean took pleasure in crossword puzzles and reading. She had a green thumb and loved houseplants. In her earlier years she enjoyed cross country skiing. Jean will be remembered as a hard worker who put a lot of effort into her family. She was a loving and caring mom and the best grandma anyone could ask for.
Surviving Jean are her children; Betsy Bonnell, Robert Bonnell (Tammy Farhaman) and Mark William Bonnell all of Canton, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, siblings; Dawn (Gordon) Route of Roaring Branch, Russell (Bonnie) Vroman of Mansfield, Mark (Linda) Vroman, Starr McLaughlin and Dallas (Brenda) Bastion all of Ralston, a sister-in-law; Robin Gardener of Linden as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents Jean was predeceased by brothers; James and David Vroman, sister; Bonnie Vroman and a brother-in-law; Dennis Mclaughlin.
A celebration of Jean’s life will be announced at a later date. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mrs. Takach’s name may be directed to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75321. Memories of Jean and condolences to the family may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
