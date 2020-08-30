Surrounded by her loved ones, Jeanette B. Pendleton, 98, of Warren Center, Pennsylvania, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Jeanette was born Dec. 15, 1921 to Andrew and Mabel (Miller) Burton in Susquehanna. She attended and graduated from the Susquehanna School system and subsequently Mansfield State Teacher’s College in 1943. She was immediately “scooped up” and hired by the Warren Center School. She moved to Warren Center in the summer of 1943, met Stephen Emerson Pendleton and was soon married on Aug. 22, 1945. They had three children, Karen, Sherry, and Stephen III, who all grew up on and helped care for the family farm.
Jeanette continued to teach for the Warren Center community even as she and her students moved over to the brand new Northeast Bradford Elementary School in 1971. She retired from teaching in 1984, but still continued helping her husband farm and also managed to find time to travel intermittently with her best friend Carol Cook. They were able to tour much of America and Europe as well. Jeanette’s niece and special friend Arlene Oakley (age 101, formerly of West Warren) also accompanied the two ladies on many of their escapades.
Jeanette was always pleased to be back with her family and also her church family at Warren Center Baptist Church where she was an active member for many years. A big thanks to Pastor Larry and the church family for always keeping her apprised to all the church going-ons even when she could not attend weekly.
Surviving are her children, Karen and Stephen III; son-in-law, Faraydon; grandchildren, Marcia (Gary), Mark, Pari (Jordan), Shuan (Alicia), Ashty (Caleb), and Haval; great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Kally, Kara, Kipp, Krista, Kieran, Mithra, Safin, and Avan; and great (literally) niece, Dale (Ron, Ryan, Cameron Smith). She was predeceased by her husband, Stephen and her daughter, Sherry.
In accordance with Jeanette’s wishes there will be no formal services. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Jeanette will be laid to rest in the Warren Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Warren Center Baptist Church, 883 Coburn Hill Road, Warren Center, PA 18851, in loving memory of Jeanette B. Pendleton.
