“It is well with my soul.”
On Sunday afternoon, Feb. 23, 2020, Jeanette Fay Thomas went to be with her Lord after a brief stay at Guthrie Troy Community Hospital. She was 87. Before that she’d been at the Bradford County Manor for three months, recovering from an injury. Born March 26, 1932 in Shamokin, Jeanette was the first-born daughter of William E. and Thelma I. (Zimmerman) Thomas. As a child, Jeanette contracted scarlet and rheumatic fevers, both life-threatening in the pre-antibiotic era. Under doctor’s orders her treatment was a year of bedrest at home, during which she was lovingly nursed back to health by her mother. Despite this childhood health setback, Jeanette was always a happy, optimistic, and generous individual who practiced her faith daily.
Jeanette graduated from Shamokin High School in 1951, and soon after began working at Shroyer’s Dress Factory as a seamstress. She became a member of the IGLWU, and was employed by both Shroyer’s and David Shroyer Dress, Inc. her entire career. Afterward, she was a fulltime caregiver for her father and mother in their home in Shamokin. Jeanette loved being active in her faith through music. She played piano, organ and accordion and sang. Over the years, she attended the Chestnut Street Methodist Church and the Christian Missionary Alliance Church, both of Shamokin. After she moved into Lincoln Towers in Shamokin, she played piano for church services and a weekly hymn sing. In 2018, Jeanette moved to Twin Oaks in Granville Summit, where she resided until a few months before her death.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Paul (Thomas) Zaleskie of Troy; niece, Linda Zaleskie of Brooklyn, New York, and spouse, Andrea Stewart; and a cousin. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.