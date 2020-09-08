Jeannette M. Diljak, 87, of Dallas, Pennsylvania, formerly of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Meadows Manor Assisted Living, Dallas, surrounded by family.
Born in Madrid, Iowa, on May 1, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Zoe (Long) Eppert. After graduating from Luther High School in 1951, she married Paul Diljak on June 26, 1954.
Jeannette was devoted to her husband and together they raised a wonderful family. She treasured visits with her family and looked forward to spending winters in Florida. Jeannette also enjoyed several tours in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and Hawaii. During her years at Meadows Manor, she was loved by the staff as one of their family.
Jeannette formerly was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Towanda, before moving to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, and becoming a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Diljak, in 2012; sister, Ruth (Ray) Schulte and brother Richard (Helen) Eppert.
Jeannette is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Margaret “Peggy” and Phillip Mortensen of Lufkin, Texas, and Teresa and Joseph Pasquariello of Plains, Pennsylvania; three sons and daughters-in-law, David and Amy Diljak of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, Charles “Jerry” and Marcia Diljak of Wayne, New Jersey and Daniel and Mariann Diljak of Springville, Pensylvania; and four grandchildren, Diana Sweeney, Grace Diljak, Luke Diljak and Paxton Diljak.
Private funeral services with interment in Lewisburg cemetery will be held at the convenience of family.
Memorial contributions may be made directly to Meadows Manor Assisted Living, 200 Lake Street, Dallas, PA, in memory of Jeannette Diljak.
