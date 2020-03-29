Jeannette R. “Jan” Watkins passed away peacefully on March 24, 2020, at Francis House in Syracuse, New York. She was born March 26, 1940 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, to the late Emery and Eleanor (Benjamin) Strope.
Jeannette was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. She lived her life to the fullest, enjoying simple pleasures, and spending time with family and friends. Jeannette will be remembered by all for bringing us great conversation, amazing stories and her bright and energetic personality. She touched many lives with her generosity and passion for life.
She was predeceased by her loving husband and friend, Carl N. Watkins. Jr.; daughter, Rochelle McCarl; son, Jim Dixon; brothers, Dick, Gary and Bill Strope; and sister, Sharon Elliott.
Jeannette is survived by her daughter, Robin (John) Accarino; brothers, Alan (Bobby Jo) Strope, Denny (Nancy) Strope, and Larry (Connie) Strope; her sister, Wendy (Russ) Johnson; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
At this time, private services will be held with a larger memorial gathering to be planned for a later date. Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave., Syracuse, NY 13208, www.francishouseny.org.
