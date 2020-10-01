Jeannine Irene Pratt Jenner, 88, of Pike Township, passed away Monday evening Sept. 28, 2020 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda.
Jeannine was born April 3, 1932 on the family farm in Friendsville, during a blizzard, the daughter of Leon Pratt and Enid Turrell Pratt.
She attended elmentary school in Endwell, New York, and was a graduate of Montrose High School, Montrose, with the class of 1950.
In 1949, Jeannine met the love of her life, Kendall P. Jenner Sr. and they were married on May 29, 1950, in Watkins Glen, New York. They had 59 years of love and adventures together on their farm near Potterville. Her days would start early preparing three meals before breakfast and driving tractor all day to help with farming
In early years, Jeannine was employed by Bendix Corporation in Montrose. With a dedicated interest in learning, Jeannine continued her education at the age of 63 by taking courses offered by Bradford County Action to acquire skills and better herself for future employment. She was employed as a receptionist by the Comfort Inn in Wysox, for five years. Jeannine was a member of the West Warren Congregational Church. She served as Pike Township Auditor.
Jeannine’s life was centered around her loving family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visiting many National Parks with her family brought her great joy.
She enjoyed swimming, snowmobiling, camping, horses, ice cream, and had a special love for Border Collies who were her companions on the farm thru the years.
Jeannine will be fondly remembered by her family and many friends for her warm congenial personality. She will be deeply missed.
Surviving are her children, Ronald Wandell and wife, Donna, Cinda Brown and husband, Wayne, Debra D’Allesandro and husband, William; 11 grandchildren, Tony Jenner, Kimberly Brown, Carey Sue, Robert Brown, Brandon Brown, Brian Brown, Damien D’Allesandro, Luke D’Allesandro, Ronnie Wandell, Tammy, Justin Wandell; 16 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Jeannine was predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Kendall P. Jenner Sr. on April 13, 2010, her son, Kendall P. “Tommy” Jenner Jr. in 1982 and great grandson, Ethan Newell Brown.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, with Pastor David Pitcher of the West Warren Congregational Church officiating.
Interment will be in the South Warren Cemetery, Warren Township.
The family will receive friends Sunday, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be directed to the West Warren Congregational Church, 7472 LeRaysville Road, Rome, PA 18837 in Jeannine Irene Pratt Jenner’s memory.
Memories and condolences my be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.