Jeffrey Dwight “Hedgy” Hadlock, 64, of Ulster, PA passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at his home following declining health. Jeff was born in Sayre, PA on Feb. 22, 1957, a son of Frederick Hadlock and Anna Vanderpool Hadlock. He was a graduate of Athens High School and was employed by the Athens Area School District until retirement. Jeff also worked with Ryan Babcock Farms in Sheshequin, PA. He was a member of the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Department. He is survived by his daughter, Megan Hadlock Grimes of Wysox, siblings, Dale Hadlock (Sue Johnson), Fred (Edith) Hadlock, Diana (Kenneth) Curtis, Greta Cotter (Roy Hottle), Ralph (Susan) Hadlock, nieces and nephews, Dale Farr, John Hadlock, Nikki Hadlock, Nicholas Hadlock, Nicole Hadlock, Patricia “Patty” Walker, Jeff Hadlock, Michael Curtis, Stacy Cotter, Kristan Dykins, Brooke Hadlock and Ryan Hadlock, Aunt Sue Edger, Uncle Dick (Marylin) Hadlock, Aunt Doris Barton, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Jeff was predeceased by his infant daughter, Kimberly Hadlock, mother, Anna Hadlock, father, Frederick Hadlock, step father, Harold Phelps, aunt, Margurite Phelps and brother-in-law, Chuck Cotter. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire Hall, Ulster, PA.
